Report: Tyrell Crosby’s season also over after injury on Saturday

The Ducks learned of another season-ending injury on Monday.

Tyrell Crosby, who missed Oregon’s opening game against UC Davis with a foot injury, will miss the remainder of the season, according to Aaron Fentress of CSN Northwest.

Crosby re-injured his foot in the first half against Nebraska. Fentress said details Crosby’s injury remain unclear. DuckTerrority.com reported that Crosby will undergo surgery this week for a broken foot.

Offensive line coach Steve Greatwood did not provide a status update on Crosby following Monday’s practice, saying: “We just have to wait and see. He is day to day.”

The Ducks do not discuss injuries, but generally tend to announce season-ending injuries.

Earlier Monday afternoon, the Ducks learned that Devon Allen is out for the season after his second knee injury as an Oregon football player.

