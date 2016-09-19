Oregon Ducks wide receiver Devon Allen (13) walks with the ball during warm ups. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 10, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Report: Devon Allen suffers season-ending injury

Junior wide receiver Devon Allen will not return to Ducks football this season after suffering a non-contact injury in Oregon’s game against Nebraska on Saturday, DuckTerritory.com reported Monday afternoon.

Allen went down clutching his left knee after an Oregon punt in the fourth quarter. He exited the game and did not return.

I really hope it's nothing more than a scare for Devon Allen. The #GoDucks WR/Olympian grabbed at his left knee. pic.twitter.com/XG8ppOjioq — Stephen Nelson (@Stephen__Nelson) September 17, 2016

It was feared that the injury was a torn ACL, an injury that Allen has dealt with before. He previously tore his right ACL in the 2015 Rose Bowl. He missed the rest of the postseason, but returned to play in 12 of 13 games during the 2015 season.

In three games this season, Allen has caught four passes for 141 yards and one touchdown.

A two-sport athlete, Allen finished fifth in the 110-meter hurdles at the 2016 Rio Olympics after running the second-fastest time in the world at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene.

