Oregon players run out onto the field. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 10, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Post Nebraska, Ducks regroup for looming Pac-12 opener with Colorado

Oregon returned to practice on Monday following its first loss of the season at Nebraska. Much of the postgame attention has centered around the Ducks’ 2-point conversions, extra penalties and playing in a thundering road atmosphere.

Defensive lineman Austin Maloata said the Ducks had an aggressive approach in their return to practice. He said Mondays can sometimes bring a sluggish approach.

“This was probably one of our best Mondays by far, especially coming off that loss on Saturday,” Maloata said. “I just think we need to get better and keep moving forward.”

Just after practice ended, news broke that Devon Allen’s injury in Lincoln, Nebraska, returned season-ending results. His injury was non-contact and occurred in the fourth quarter. The injury is Allen’s second season-ending knee injury on special teams.

Royce Freeman was spotted limping with a trainer near the end of practice, but was not wearing a boot or brace. Running back coach Gary Campbell said he’s day to day.

“Well, he’s walking,” Campbell said. “I don’t know what his status is right now. It’s a day-to-day thing with him right now. He’ll play this season, no question.”

Royce Freeman just walked by reporters. Limping but no boot or wrap pic.twitter.com/9Z2rG90zC4 — Gus Morris (@JustGusMorris) September 19, 2016

Offensive line coach Steve Greatwood also said Tyrell Crosby is day to day. Greatwood, in reviewing game film, found many positives from the loss as the team prepares to open Pac-12 play against Colorado on Saturday.

“I think the way we handled ourselves in that kind of environment,” Greatwood said. “Communication was good. It needs to get better particularly in recognizing some of their nickel fronts — third down stuff. … I was pleased from that standpoint. I thought we were a physical group.”

Against Nebraska, the Ducks committed 13 penalties for 126 yards. After Cameron Hunt was flagged for a personal foul, giving the Huskers 15 extra yards, he was removed from the game by the Oregon coaches, not playing another snap. Greatwood said Hunt the penalty won’t affect his chances to start on Saturday

“The penalty he drew was a stupid penalty,” Greatwood said. “He has to own that. It’s a forgotten issue as far as I’m concerned. I don’t expect it to happen again this season and we’re just moving forward.”

Oregon’s unit of defensive backs have begun to prepare for a more “air raid” offensive attack. Springs said he was pleased with how the Ducks played overall on the road.

“We have to be better with our hands and things like that,” Springs said. “Overall I thought the DBs were more in attack mode than usual, so I’m happy about that. We just have to clean up a few things in terms of assignments.”

Springs, who so far this season ranks No. 5 on the team with 12 tackles, said he wasn’t happy the number of points Oregon allowed.

“That’s a lot of points, 35 to Nebraska,” Springs said. “They’re not even a powerhouse on offense. That’s definitely a problem. Can’t give up 35 points to Nebraska or any team to win.”

Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne

Comments