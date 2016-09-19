Ducks soccer blanked by Portland 1-0 in final nonconference game before Pac-12 play

Oregon soccer had seven shots before halftime and added eight more after intermission, but was unable to score on Monday, losing to Portland 1-0 in the final nononference game before Pac-12 play starts this weekend. Before Monday, the Ducks had scored at least one goal in each of their first seven games.

The Ducks (6-2-1) held the Pilots to two shots on goal and goalkeeper Halla Hinriksdottir made school history in the first home loss of the season.

“For us, obviously disappointed,” head coach Kat Mertz said. “15 shots to two. … It’s disappointing giving up a goal, but there’s a lot of positives. We played good soccer out there and created a lot of opportunities. We were able to get some fresh legs in there.

“I thought we were going to get one (goal) at the end there.”

The Ducks limited Portland (5-2-2) to one corner kick in the loss.

Hinriksdottir added herself to the Oregon record books by leapfrogging Jessie Chatfield for most scoreless minutes in goal. That record had stood since 2005. Hinriksdottir saw her record end at 391 minutes and seven seconds when Portland’s Alyssa Edenstrom scored in the 61st minute. Allison Wetherington provided the assist on a header to the right corner.

Hinriksdottir’s streak had dated back t0 last season’s game against Oregon State. She said she’s not too focused on individual stats and prefers to deflect attention to the team.

“I think having the school record, sure it’s great,” Hinriksdottir said. “It’s something that I’m going to look back on when I’m retired and old and I can tell my grandkids. But right now I really, really sincerely don’t care about it. It’s all about how the team is doing.”

The Ducks didn’t allow Portland to take a shot on goal until the 39th minute. Mertz said the Ducks will continue to work on defending set pieces and attacking the ball out of the air. The Ducks, who were ranked No. 16 in the NCAA’s first 2016 RPI rankings, open Pac-12 play by visiting Stanford on Saturday. The Ducks’ schedule won’t let up with USC and UCLA on tap soon afterwards.

“I thought there was some good movement and obviously disappointed not to get that goal, but give Portland credit,” Mertz said. “They had some defenders who were able to pick off passes.”

Mertz said the Ducks should have Caitlyn Wong and back “in a couple of weeks.” Wong was injured in Oregon’s most recent road trip to Southern California.

“Whenever you lose your captain and a beast back there it’s tough,” Mertz said. “People are shifting around and their roles are shifting around.”

Oregon had a few chances to score late with two shots in the final two minutes of play, but were unable to convert.

Before Monday, the Ducks had gone 11 straight games with a goal, which tied the second longest streak in school history.

“I think we’re definitely on the right path,” Hinriksdottir said. “I think we’re doing a great job. This isn’t going to set us back and we’re just excited to start conference play.”

