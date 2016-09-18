AP Poll: Ducks unranked after 35-32 loss at Nebraska
Oregon football is no longer ranked in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 Poll, which was released on Sunday morning.
The Ducks lost 35-32 at Nebraska on Saturday in a marquee nonconference game between two former rivals in Mark Helfrich and Mike Riley. The win earned Nebraska a No. 20 ranking in the AP Poll.
Alabama remains atop the rankings, followed by Ohio State, Louisville, Michigan and Clemson. Louisville jumped from No. 10 to No. 3 after it routed Florida State 63-20 on Saturday.
Other Pac-12 teams appearing the rankings include No. 7 Stanford, No. 9 Washington and No. 24 Utah, which entered the poll for the first time in 2016 after a 34-17 win over San Jose State.
Here’s the full poll:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Louisville
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Houston
- Stanford
- Michigan State
- Washington
- Texas A&M
- Wisconsin
- Georgia
- Florida State
- Tennessee
- Miami
- Baylor
- Arkansas
- LSU
- Florida
- Nebraska
- Texas
- San Diego State
- Mississippi
- Utah
- Oklahoma
Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne