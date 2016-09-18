FootballSports
Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich motions to the refs. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 10, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich motions to the refs. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 10, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

AP Poll: Ducks unranked after 35-32 loss at Nebraska

September 18, 2016 at 11:21 am
41


Oregon football is no longer ranked in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 Poll, which was released on Sunday morning.

The Ducks lost 35-32 at Nebraska on Saturday in a marquee nonconference game between two former rivals in Mark Helfrich and Mike Riley. The win earned Nebraska a No. 20 ranking in the AP Poll.

Alabama remains atop the rankings, followed by Ohio State, Louisville, Michigan and Clemson. Louisville jumped from No. 10 to No. 3 after it routed Florida State 63-20 on Saturday.

Other Pac-12 teams appearing the rankings include No. 7 Stanford, No. 9 Washington and No. 24 Utah, which entered the poll for the first time in 2016 after a 34-17 win over San Jose State.

Here’s the full poll:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Louisville
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Houston
  7. Stanford
  8. Michigan State
  9. Washington
  10. Texas A&M
  11. Wisconsin
  12. Georgia
  13. Florida State
  14. Tennessee
  15. Miami
  16. Baylor
  17. Arkansas
  18. LSU
  19. Florida
  20. Nebraska
  21. Texas
  22. San Diego State
  23. Mississippi
  24. Utah
  25. Oklahoma

Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne

Comments

Related posts:

  1. AP Poll: Ducks remain at No. 24 after win over UC Davis
  2. AP Poll: Baylor moves to No. 2, Ducks remain unranked
  3. AP Poll: Three Pac-12 teams remain in Top 25, Oregon still unranked
  4. AP Poll: Clemson jumps to No. 1, Oregon remains unranked
Previous post

Oregon falls to Nebraska 35-32 for first loss of the season

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan covers Oregon women's basketball for the Emerald. He loves single-origin coffee. Reach him via email at [email protected]

Related Posts

Oregon Ducks running back Tony Brooks-James (20) carries the ball to the end zone. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 10, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
FootballSports

Oregon falls to Nebraska 35-32 for first loss of the season

FootballSports

Rapid Reaction: Ducks fall to Nebraska 35-32 in marquee nonconference game

FootballSports

Rapid Reaction: Oregon leads 20-14 after Royce Freeman is injured in first half at Nebraska

Sam Prakel and Tanner Anderson finish side by side at the Bill Dellinger Invitational. (Kylee O'Connor/Emerald)
Cross CountrySports

Ducks fare well in ‘rust-buster’ Bill Dellinger Invitational