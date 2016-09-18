Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich motions to the refs. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 10, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

AP Poll: Ducks unranked after 35-32 loss at Nebraska

Oregon football is no longer ranked in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 Poll, which was released on Sunday morning.

The Ducks lost 35-32 at Nebraska on Saturday in a marquee nonconference game between two former rivals in Mark Helfrich and Mike Riley. The win earned Nebraska a No. 20 ranking in the AP Poll.

Alabama remains atop the rankings, followed by Ohio State, Louisville, Michigan and Clemson. Louisville jumped from No. 10 to No. 3 after it routed Florida State 63-20 on Saturday.

Other Pac-12 teams appearing the rankings include No. 7 Stanford, No. 9 Washington and No. 24 Utah, which entered the poll for the first time in 2016 after a 34-17 win over San Jose State.

Here’s the full poll:

Alabama Ohio State Louisville Michigan Clemson Houston Stanford Michigan State Washington Texas A&M Wisconsin Georgia Florida State Tennessee Miami Baylor Arkansas LSU Florida Nebraska Texas San Diego State Mississippi Utah Oklahoma

