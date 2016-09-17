Rapid Reaction: Oregon leads 20-14 after Royce Freeman is injured in first half at Nebraska

In their biggest game of the season so far, the script has flipped for the Ducks. The defense, which came into this game the weakness, held Nebraska to 14 points. The offense, however, struggled to start the game with a punch.

Much of that could be blamed on Royce Freeman’s absence. He was injured in the first quarter when he collided with a Nebraska defender and limped to the sideline afterwards. Oregon trainers gave him an ice pack and has been sitting on the sideline since. Oregon does not release injury information, so no formal announcement will be made during the game.

The Oregon defensive front held Nebraska to 64 yards rushing while the Ducks ran for 166. Oregon also forced one turnover that led to an Oregon scoring drive. Nebraska led the nation in turnover margin, but it is the Ducks who lead so far.

Key Plays:

— Running back Tony Brooks-James scored on the second drive for the Ducks. Brooks-James took the handoff from quarterback Dakota Prukop and bounced to the outside where he utilized his speed to burst into the end zone for the 20-yard run. In classic Oregon fashion, the team went for two during the PAT. Charles Nelson went in motion, took the toss and dove over Nebraska defenders. Oregon led 8-0.

— Later in the quarter, Nebraska answered with a touchdown strike from quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. to wide receiver Jordan Westerkamp for 22 yards. Nebraska kicks a conventional PAT. 8-7 Oregon.

— With the ball on the goal line, and after Nebraska stuffed two runs, Brooks-James scored on a two yard rushing touchdown. The two point attempt failed. Ducks led 14-7.

— After the score for Oregon, Nebraska drove to the red zone where Armstrong Jr. overshot a backwards pass to the running back. Oregon cornerback Arrion Springs scooped it up and took it to the 50 yard line.

— On the next play, Taj Griffin took a handoff 50 yards to the end-zone. The two point conversion failed. Oregon led 20-7.

— Nebraska added one more before the half on three yard pass to Westerkamp. PAT good: 20-14 Oregon.

Key Stats:

Oregon Passing

Dakota Prukop — 9-of-13 for 74 yards

Nebraska Passing

Tommy Armstrong Jr. — 12-of-23 for 134 yards and two touchdowns

Oregon Rushing

Tony Brooks-James — four carries for 28 yards and two touchdowns

Taj Griffin — four carries for 51 yards and one touchdown

Prukop — nine carries for 43 yards

Nebraska Rushing

Terrell Newby — six carries for 42 yards

Armstrong Jr. — seven carries for 16 yards

Oregon Receiving

Charles Nelson — five receptions for 28 yards

Nebraska Receiving

Jordan Westerkamp — two receptions for 25 yards and two touchdowns

Oregon Total Yards — 240

Nebraska Total Yards — 196

Follow Jack Butler on Twitter @butler917

Comments