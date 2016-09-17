Rapid Reaction: Ducks fall to Nebraska 35-32 in marquee nonconference game

Oregon football came up just short in its marquee nonconference game of the 2016 season. The Ducks fell 35-32 in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, losing for the first time this season.

The Ducks had a chance to score late, reaching midfield down three points. However, Oregon’s offense stalled following a penalty set up a 3rd and 20 at the 50-yard line. Dakota Prukop evaded a blitz on 4th and 18, but couldn’t convert the first down.

The visitors were 1-of-5 on two-point conversions on Saturday, the lowest number by any team in a single game in the last 10 seasons, per ESPN Stats.

Oregon returns to open Pac-12 play next Saturday at Autzen Stadium against Colorado.

Key Plays:

— Tommy Armstrong Jr. completed a 22-yard pass to Bryan Reimers.

— Nebraska struck again on a 7-yard run from Devine Ozigbo to complete a 62-yard drive.

— Oregon running back Kani Benoit broke away for a 41-yard touchdown. The ensuring two-point conversion failed.

— Oregon’s Tony Brooks-James scored his third rushing touchdown of the game, this time early in the fourth quarter. His 1-yard carry capped a 97-yard drive, but the two-point conversion failed.

— Nebraska quarterback Armstrong Jr. scored on a 34-yard rush for a touchdown to give Nebraska a late 36-32 lead with 2:29 left to play.

Key Stats:

Oregon Passing

Dakota Prukop — 14-of-23 for 146 yards

Nebraska Passing

Tommy Armstrong Jr. — 17-of-33 for 200 yards and three touchdowns

Oregon Rushing

Kani Benoit — six carries for 100 yards and one touchdown

Dakota Prukop — 20 carries for 97 yards

Tony Brooks-James — seven carries for 37 yards and three touchdowns

Nebraska Rushing

Armstrong Jr. — 16 carries for 96 yards and one touchdown

Devine Ozigbo — 21 carries for 94 yards and one touchdown

Oregon Receiving

Charles Nelson — eight receptions for 80 yards

Nebraska Receiving

Cethan Carter — five receptions for 48 yards

Jordan Westerkamp — three receptions for 39 yards and two touchdowns

Oregon total yards — 473

Nebraska total yards — 428

Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne

Comments