Stack Up: Oregon will need to control trenches to top Nebraska

As Oregon lines up to take the field against Nebraska on Saturday, it will be the first time all season that the Ducks have had a formidable foe looking back at them.

No. 22 Oregon will enter its matchup against Nebraska 2-0 after securing wins against FCS opponent UC Davis and ACC foe Virginia. The Cornhuskers are also 2-0 with wins over Fresno State and Wyoming. This will be the first time both teams have a chance to make a statement in the early portion of the season.

Here is how the teams stack up:

OFFENSE

Oregon

The Ducks will enter Nebraska with transfer quarterback Dakota Prukop in full control of Oregon’s high-octane offense. Prukop has completed 69 percent of his passes on the year with six touchdowns and no interceptions. All six of his scoring passes have gone to different receivers. When Prukop isn’t slinging the ball to Darren Carrington, Devon Allen and tight end Pharaoh Brown, the ball is usually in the hands of Royce Freeman. Freeman ran for 207 yards and two scores last week, proving he’s more than ready to carry the load. More importantly for Oregon’s offense, the linemen controlled the trenches and the offense ran at a much quicker tempo.

Nebraska

Tommy Armstrong Jr. is a true dual-threat quarterback. He can beat defenses with his strong arm and fast feet. So far on the year, Armstrong has thrown four touchdowns and ran for three more. Devine Ozigbo is the top rusher for the Cornhuskers, amassing 147 yards and four scores on the year. Jordan Westerkamp and Alonzo Moore are the top receivers for Nebraska and each has two touchdown catches so far, but the depth drops off significantly after that. Nebraska’s offensive line is big and tough but not very agile, leaving them susceptible to more athletic down linemen.

Advantage: Oregon

DEFENSE

Oregon

If there was one side of the ball that’s been letting Oregon down, it’s been the defense. The defensive backs have been solid thus far and delivered two key interceptions last week that helped Oregon get the victory over Virginia. However, the defensive front seven is struggling mightily after losing five-of-seven starters from last year’s squad. Virginia, who ran for 38 yards against Richmond in the season opener, gashed the Ducks’ defense for 193 yards last week. Too many times did Oregon fill the wrong gap at the line of scrimmage or miss an open tackle. Simply put, defensive coordinator Brady Hoke’s new 4-3 scheme better start making massive improvements if Oregon wants a chance at the victory.

Nebraska

The Cornhuskers are athletic ballhawks who hit hard and force turnovers. Nebraska has surrendered 13.5 points per game while forcing eight turnovers in the two games. Seven of the turnovers have come from interceptions and the offense has turned those turnovers into 35 points. Kieron Williams is the core of the secondary, leading the team with 15 tackles and two interceptions. Ross Dzuris is a menace on the inside, leading the team with 2.5 sacks and five tackles for loss. Fast and physical is what Nebraska preaches and that’s what it will rely on come gameday.

Advantage: Nebraska

