Hoke wants to see Ducks’ run defense improve against Nebraska

Heading into its much anticipated match-up against Nebraska, Oregon’s defense has been less than impressive. In two games against UC Davis and Virginia, the Ducks gave up a combined 780 yards, 392 to Davis and 388 to Virginia. Currently, Oregon ranks 83rd nationally in total defense.

Defensive coordinator Brady Hoke knows that the defense will not fix itself overnight — Oregon needs more game experience to really address all of their issues.

The focus against Nebraska though, according to Hoke, is going to be improving against the run. He wants to see how the team has improved since its opener against UC Davis, another team who relied heavily on its running game.

“I want to see us go and play a power run team, even though Davis, that’s what they wanted to do,” Hoke said to reporters on Thursday. “[Like Davis, Nebraska runs] two back sets and we can see if we’ve improved from that experience to this experience.”

Nationally, Nebraska ranks 41st in rushing yards. Oregon ranks 69th in terms of rushing defense.

But the running game won’t be the only aspect of Nebraska’s offense that the Ducks will need to contain. The Huskers starting quarterback, Tommy Armstrong Jr., is a dangerous dual-threat quarterback coming off a dominant 52-17 win against Wyoming. He completed 20-of-34 passes for 377 yards but was mostly quiet on the rushing end, only picking up 12 yards on as many carries.

According to Hoke, Oregon’s number one job in terms of limiting Armstrong will be staying disciplined.

“We’ve gotta be disciplined and know what your job is,” Hoke said. “I think that’s a big part of it.”

The second most important thing, Hoke said, will be making Armstrong throw the ball.

“Anytime you have a chance to get a little exotic in some of your defenses, because someone has to throw the ball, it’s always a plus.”

