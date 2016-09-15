Former UO Football player Fred Quillan dies

Fred Quillan, a former Ducks and San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman, died at the age of 60 on Monday, according to an announcement on the 49ers website.

The announcement, released on Sept. 15, did not specify the cause of death.

Born in Portland, Oregon, Quillan attended UO from 1975 to 1977 and was named the All-West Coast center as a junior at UO in 1976, according to The Oregonian.

He was drafted 175th overall by the 49ers in the 1968 NFL draft, after which he played with Joe Montana. Quillan played for 10 seasons in San Francisco, and won two Super Bowl Championships.

