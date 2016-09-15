Ducks golf team finishes third in first tournament of the season
Oregon opened its 2016-2017 season with a third place finish at the Red Raider Invitational in Lubbock, Texas. The Ducks were led by a trio of underclassmen who all finished in the top 15 individually.
Freshman Amy Matsuoka and sophomore Petra Salko each finished the weekend six-over 222, good enough for a tie for tenth place. Fellow sophomore Kathleen Scavo finished tied for 15th overall with a score of seven-over 223 for the weekend.
Oregon got off to a rough first round. As a team they shot an 18-over 300 and found themselves in fifth place when the round concluded.
But Oregon bounced back. In the second round, lead by Salko and Scavo, the Ducks posted a three-over 291 and jumped into third. Salko shot a two-under 70 as she finished her day with a two-over 146. Scavo posted scores of one-over 73 in both her opening rounds to also finish at two-over 146.
While Scavo and Salko posted the high scores of the day, senior Cathleen Santoso delivered the biggest shot of the day. On the 10th hole, a par three, Santoso landed a hole-in-one. She finished five-over 149 for the day.
Oregon’s final round saw them shoot an 11-over 299, putting their score at 26-over 890, good enough to remain in third place. They finished one stroke back of host Texas Tech who finished second with a 25-over 889.
Matsuoka led the Ducks on the final day of action. She shot an even par (72), and finished her last two rounds at two-over 146. Salko and Scavo finished at four and five-over par respectively while Santoso finished at four-over par.
Sophomore, and new team No. 1, Brooke Hamilton couldn’t recover from a rough first round nine-over 81 and finished the weekend at 16-over 232.
Oregon returns home for a few days before heading to Ann Arbor, Michigan for the East-West Match Play Challenge, which runs from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20.