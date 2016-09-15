Oregon junior Cathleen Santoso hits on the fairway of hole 8. The Oregon Ducks play in the first round of the NCAA Women's Golf Championships at the Eugene Country Club in Eugene, Oregon on May 20, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Ducks golf team finishes third in first tournament of the season

Oregon opened its 2016-2017 season with a third place finish at the Red Raider Invitational in Lubbock, Texas. The Ducks were led by a trio of underclassmen who all finished in the top 15 individually.

Freshman Amy Matsuoka and sophomore Petra Salko each finished the weekend six-over 222, good enough for a tie for tenth place. Fellow sophomore Kathleen Scavo finished tied for 15th overall with a score of seven-over 223 for the weekend.

Oregon got off to a rough first round. As a team they shot an 18-over 300 and found themselves in fifth place when the round concluded.

But Oregon bounced back. In the second round, lead by Salko and Scavo, the Ducks posted a three-over 291 and jumped into third. Salko shot a two-under 70 as she finished her day with a two-over 146. Scavo posted scores of one-over 73 in both her opening rounds to also finish at two-over 146.

While Scavo and Salko posted the high scores of the day, senior Cathleen Santoso delivered the biggest shot of the day. On the 10th hole, a par three, Santoso landed a hole-in-one. She finished five-over 149 for the day.

Oregon’s final round saw them shoot an 11-over 299, putting their score at 26-over 890, good enough to remain in third place. They finished one stroke back of host Texas Tech who finished second with a 25-over 889.

Matsuoka led the Ducks on the final day of action. She shot an even par (72), and finished her last two rounds at two-over 146. Salko and Scavo finished at four and five-over par respectively while Santoso finished at four-over par.

Sophomore, and new team No. 1, Brooke Hamilton couldn’t recover from a rough first round nine-over 81 and finished the weekend at 16-over 232.

Oregon returns home for a few days before heading to Ann Arbor, Michigan for the East-West Match Play Challenge, which runs from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20.

