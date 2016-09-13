Emeralds players celebrate their first title win in 41 years. The Eugene Emeralds play the Everett AquaSox in game three of the Northwest League Championship series in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 13, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Emeralds win first Northwest League Championship in 41 years

For the Eugene Emeralds and the city of Eugene, the wait is over.

The Emeralds were crowned the Northwest League Champions after a 2-1 victory over the Everett AquaSox Tuesday night at PK Park.

“It’s an incredible feeling, all the hard work paid off,” centerfielder DJ Wilson said. “We did it for us, the team, the Cubs organization, our families, our fans.”

The Emeralds finished the season 54-22 and were both the First Half North Division champions as well as the second half.

“I have no words to describe this experience,” Northwest League Manager of the Year, Emeralds Manager Jesus Feliciano said. “Especially for my players and front office. They deserve this win.”

This was my first experience as a manager, but to tell you the truth I could not be happier for the players.”

In the bottom of the second inning AquaSox pitcher Reggie McClain found trouble finding the plate. Kevonte Mitchell gave the Emeralds the 1-0 lead with an RBI single after McClain walked two men in the inning.

After two quick innings for the Northwest League pitcher of the year Manuel Rondon, the bases were loaded in the top of the third. With one out, Dimas Ojeda hit a single, followed by Rondon walking both Donnie Walton and Bryson Brigman to load the bases. However, right fielder Eric Filia grounded into an inning-ending double play, preserving the Emeralds’ 1-0 lead.

The AquaSox again threatened in the top of the fifth when Brigman advanced Ojeda to third base on a base hit single. Filia was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs. This set up Kristian Brito who hit a single to left field and scored Ojeda to tie the game. On the play Brigman was attempting to score from second but was thrown out by Mitchell in left field to end the inning and keep the game tied. The call that infuriated coaches and players. It had Filia fuming with anger. He had to be restrained from the umpires.

The Emeralds wasted no time in regaining their one-run advantage when Yeiler Peguero hit an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. This prompted the AquaSox to make a pitching change, ending McClain’s night. He finished after 4.2 innings, giving up two runs on five hits and striking out six.

Rondon’s night came to an end to start the top of the sixth inning. In the five innings, he surrendered one run on six hits and struck out three. The Emeralds turned the game over to the bullpen with Duncan Robinson, John Knighton and Wyatt Short handling relief duties. Nobody surrendered a run, with Knighton and Short keeping the AquaSox hitless in the eighth and ninth innings to keep the one-run lead safe for the Emeralds.

“We have to sit back and enjoy this one,” Feliciano said. “It’s awesome for them to experience this. This is what we’re trying to build with the Cubs organization.”

Follow Zak Laster on Twitter @zlast3445

Comments