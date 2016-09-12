57 percent of students/faculty voted "Yes," 43 percent voted "No" on the rename of Dunn and Deady Hall in Emerald poll.

Weekly news wrap up: Dunn hall renamed, multiple lawsuits thrown out

Dunn hall renamed in response to Black Student Task Force list of demands

The University of Oregon Board of Trustees renamed Dunn Hall to Cedar Hall until a permanent name is decided on. The change came after the BSTF issued a series of demands to the school last year.

The list called for buildings named after members affiliated with the KKK to be changed and to have placards placed so that students would understand the history of the halls.

The BSTF also asked for Deady Hall to be renamed, but that decision has been postponed. UO President Michael Schill and the Board have extended the commenting period for students, faculty and community members to Oct. 14.

Three former basketball players had lawsuits against the university dismissed

The former basketball players, accused of raping a student at an off-campus party in March 2014, filed lawsuits against the university citing gender bias.

Brandon Austin filed his suit against the university for $7.5 million in Oct. 2015. Domonic Artis and Damyean Dotson filed jointly for $10 million in March.

After investigation by the Oregon District Court, Federal Judge Michael McShane concluded that, “nothing in the complaint or incorporated documents suggests that the actions of the University were motivated by gender bias or that the University deprived Plaintiffs of a due process right,” according to court documents.

Male student fails to have suspension overturned

A student filed to have his suspension overturned last Monday. He claimed that he was falsely accused of an off-campus sexual assault. In addition claiming he was falsely charged, John Doe, as he is named in court documents, alleges that university officials gave him an unfair disciplinary trial.

His attorney said that because of how close he is to finishing his degree, a two year suspension would be a “substantial consequence for him.”

Lane County Circuit Judge Josephine Mooney rejected the case, removing the possibility of the student to return to campus in the fall.

Comments