Construction made a $333.5 million impact including construction, jobs and indirect spending. The construction of the new EMU and Student Rec Center were a part of the 2013 – 2014 fiscal budget, according to Robin Holmes, vice president for Division of Student Life. (Emerald Archives)

Vice president for Student Life Robin Holmes set to leave Oct. 18

Robin Holmes announced that she will be leaving the University of Oregon to join the University of California system in the president’s office in Oakland, California.

UO President Michael Schill said in an email on Monday morning that Holmes’ impact on the university community has been felt inside classrooms as well as noticed in the landscape of campus. Holmes was involved in redeveloping the Student Recreation Center and Erb Memorial Union as well as developing an eight-year housing plan to support “our residential university mission,” the email said.

Holmes has been with the UO for nearly 25 years. She came to the university in 1992 as a psychologist working in the counseling and testing center.

“During her tenure at UO, Robin has been a tireless champion for students — providing high-quality experiences outside the classroom, while instilling values that help shape them as respectful, responsible, and engaged citizens of a global community,” Schill added. “Thanks to her leadership, the Division of Student Life delivered a vision that truly demonstrates our commitment to student-centered, innovative learning, delivered by an inclusive community of multiculturally competent professionals.”

