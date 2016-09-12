AdministrationNews
Faculty and students gathered on Feb. 16, 2016 in front of Johnson Hall at the University of Oregon to protest the UO Foundation's investment in fossil fuel companies. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
Faculty and students gathered on Feb. 16, 2016 in front of Johnson Hall at the University of Oregon to protest the UO Foundation's investment in fossil fuel companies. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)

UO Foundation to unexpectedly work towards divesting

September 12, 2016 at 1:31 pm
240


University of Oregon Foundation unexpectedly announced its plan to divest on its website Sept. 8.

“We are proud to lead the Pac-12 in adopting the first ever environmental, social and governance considerations to help inform our investment decisions,” a statement signed by Chief Investment Officer Jay Namyet said.

UO Foundation, an independent entity from the university, is responsible for overseeing all endorsements for the institution.

Out of its $719 million budget in 2015, UO Foundation has spent 1.5 percent on fossil fuel infrastructure, according to Climate Justice League. This could equal as much as $4 million, the Emerald reported. According to the announcement, this will no longer be the case.

“We intend to let those carbon-based investments –which were initiated many years ago– expire without renewal, ending our investment in carbon-based fuel sources,” the statement read.  

UO students, faculty and staff have been calling out UO Foundation for its investment in fossil fuel for years. Since 2012, Climate Justice League and its sub program, Divest UO, has held multiple rallies and protests for divestment.

In 2014, 73 percent of students voted in the student government election to see divestment. The UO Senate voted unanimously on a resolution to recommend the foundation to back off from the fuel industry in Jan. 2015.

Most recently, Divest UO held a 35-day sit in in Johnson Hall and a mock wedding in April 2016, urging divestment. During that wedding, student groups asked private donors to give their money to a nationwide divest fund, which is a tax deductible donation. The money would go to the UO Foundation if its organizers decide to divest by the end of 2017.

Back in June, Divest UO took their concern to the Board of Trustees meeting again.

Michael Dreiling, associate professor of sociology, led the discussion, offering his support for the group, the Emerald reported.

“One of the fundamental things that students who attend our university leave with is how serious [climate change] is,” Dreiling told the Board. “The Divest movement is an effort to say, ‘This is serious.’”

In an email with the Emerald on Aug. 28, Divest UO member Joey Ng said the group planned to organize “a public symposium” with administration. Another member, Matt Stephens, said the group will keep working this school year.

 

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Dozens march to protest UO Foundation’s connection to fossil fuel companies
  2. Divest UO hosts mock wedding between UO Foundation and fossil fuel companies
  3. Students rally for awareness of divestment of fossil fuels
  4. Environmental groups rally again for UO to divest from fossil fuels
Previous post

Vice president for Student Life Robin Holmes set to leave Oct. 18

Next post

Panel calls for government action at UO’s Climate in Court summit

Tran Nguyen

Tran Nguyen

ASUO, Crime and Court senior reporter at the Emerald.

Send tips to [email protected]

Related Posts

(Icons courtesy of Studio 4)
HealthNews

University of Oregon falls behind OSU in national sexual health rankings

(Stacy Yurishcheva/Emerald)
NewsSports

Former UO Football player Fred Quillan dies

Amy Schenk (left) continues her campaign to help improve education in Eugene. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
CityNewsPolitics

University of Oregon student works on corporate tax measure in hopes of improving higher education

(Stacy Yurishcheva/Emerald)
HealthHousingNews

Water in four residence halls affected with high levels of lead