Things to do this week: Carl Verheyen at WOW Hall, Beer 101, Get The Led Out at McDonald Theatre

Featured: Monday, Sept. 12 — Carl Verheyen Band at WOW Hall (291 W 8th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401)

The Carl Verheyen Band will be making their third appearance at WOW Hall this week as part of their The Grand Design Tour 2016. The tour will continue all along the west coast throughout September.

The band will be playing a mix of blues, rock, jazz. The three members of the band are: Carl Verheyen, a member of Supertramp and a Grammy-nominee; Dave Marotta, who has performed for various television and movies such as American Idol and CSI and John Mader, who has performed in various musicals, like Disney’s The Lion King, Mamma Mia, and Wicked.

The show starts at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $18 in advance and $20 at the door. You can learn more about the event at http://www.wowhall.org or by calling (541) 687-2747.

Tuesday, Sept. 13 — Beer 101 at Provisions Market Hall (296 E. Fifth Ave.) — 5-6:30 PM. Admission is $15.

For beer enthusiasts and novices alike, Mike Coplin, the founder of Eugene Beer Week, will be hosting an event called Beer 101, where participants can learn about the history of beer and the process of brewing. Attendees will be able to sample a wide variety of aged beers. You can find more information about the event at http://provisionsmarkethall.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 14 — Get The Led Out at McDonald Theatre (1010 Willamette St.) — 8 p.m. Admission is $25.

If you’re a fan of Led Zeppelin, then Get The Led out might be right up your alley. Featuring several multi-instrumentalists, the six-member band tries to capture the high-intensity feeling of a Zeppelin concert, with an American twist. You can learn more about the show at http://www.mcdonaldtheatre.com/index.html.

Thursday, Sept. 15 — El Grito – Fiesta Cultural at Springfield City Hall (225 N 5th St) — 5-7 p.m. Free.

You can enjoy a taste of Mexican culture this week at this family-friendly event, which features music, folk dances and Mexican food. You’ll be able to enjoy the music of DJ Pedro Pacheco, smash open pinatas, and spend the evening experiences Mexican culture. You can go to http://lanearts.org/fiesta-cultural/ got more information.

Friday, Sept. 16 — Hockey Eugene Generals vs Tri-City Outlaws at The Rink Exchange (796 W 13th Ave) — 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.

If you’re a hockey fan and want to support your local team, the Eugene Generals will be having their first game of the season this week. The team has just recently moved up to the United States Premier Hockey League and will be playing as part of the newly created Pacific Division. You can find more information or purchase tickets online at http://www.eugenegenerals.com/.

Saturday, Sept. 17 — African-American History in Oregon Lecture at Lane County Historical Society and Museum (740 W 13th Ave) — 2-3 p.m. Free.

Artist and sculptor Bill Rutherford will be leading a lecture on African-American history in Oregon. The speaker has been co-sponsored by Oregon Black Pioneer, which is a source of information on the cultural heritage of African-Americans in Oregon. The lecture will be held alongside an exhibit sponsored by OBP, which is called Rails Through Eugene. You can find more information at http://lchm.org/.

Sunday, Sept. 18 — Piccadilly Flea Market at Lane Events Center (796 W 13th Ave) – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $1.50

If you’re a bargain hunter or are just looking for a new treasure to add to your collection, you can stop by this month’s Piccadilly Flea Market. The market has been running since the 1970s and is one of Lane county’s oldest running family event. You can find more information at http://www.piccadillyflea.com/.

