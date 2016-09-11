SportsWomen's Soccer
Washington Huskies Midfielder Shaye Villanueva (28) and Oregon Ducks Midfielder Abby Morrow (6) jump to the head the ball. The Oregon Women's Soccer team play the University of Washington at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore on Nov. 1, 2015. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Washington Huskies Midfielder Shaye Villanueva (28) and Oregon Ducks Midfielder Abby Morrow (6) jump to the head the ball. The Oregon Women's Soccer team play the University of Washington at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore on Nov. 1, 2015. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Women’s soccer bounces back after first loss of the season, beats Cal State Fullerton

September 11, 2016 at 11:48 pm
44


The Oregon women’s soccer team split their road trip this weekend with a loss on Friday and a 1-0 win on Sunday against a 3-4-0 Cal State Fullerton team at Titans stadium. The Ducks now have a 6-1-1 record.

Sophomore Bayley Bruner scored the lone goal in the 43rd minute of the match, with assists from redshirt junior Shaylee Miner and sophomore Sofia Chambers. The goal came on Bruner’s first shot on goal of the season.

The Ducks finished with 11 shots, completed by Chambers, Bruner, freshman Jessica Yu, sophomore Marissa Everett, juniors Abby Morrow and Miranda Schulz, and senior Marlo Sweatman. The Titans finished with seven shots.

“I’m happy with the great response from our team,” Oregon head coach Kat Mertz told GoDucks. “Overall, it was a tactical battle in the first half and Fullerton did a good job containing our offense. In the second half, we were able to be a little more dangerous.”

This is the fourth recorded shutout for goalkeepers Halla Hinriksdottir and Katelyn Carter this season. Hinriksdottir earned the win, making her individual record 2-0-0. She made one save Sunday evening against the Titans’ only shot on goal.

Not even half way into the season, the Ducks have already matched their goal total from their entire 2015 season at 15 goals.

“We’re looking forward to coming back home to protect Papé Field for some Monday night futbol,” Mertz said.

The Ducks only have one more game of non-conference play before they travel to Stanford on Sep. 24 to begin battling Pac-12 opponents. Stanford currently has a 6-0-1 record, suggesting that it will be a great match-up. On Sep 19, Oregon will take on University of Portland at Papé Field at 6 p.m.

Follow Alexa Chedid on Twitter @alexachedid18

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Oregon soccer sinks to 5-4 after shutout loss to Fullerton State
  2. Oregon women’s soccer ties Portland State in season opener
  3. Oregon women’s soccer beats Nebraska for historic first win over Big Ten opponent
  4. Ducks beat No. 4 Cal State Fullerton to open season
Previous post

Oregon beats Virginia, but doesn't 'slam the door shut'

Next post

Women's golf season preview: busy fall in store for deep Oregon team

Alexa Chedid

Alexa Chedid

Alexa is a senior at the University of Oregon, majoring in journalism and cinema studies. She's from southern California and her passions include traveling, writing, and finding great coffee & teahouses.

Related Posts

Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich motions to the refs. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 10, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
FootballSports

Kostecka: Outcome of Nebraska game could be a make-or-break moment for Oregon

16-1
FootballSports

Oregon’s offensive ensemble: Unselfishness is what keeps Ducks’ offense flying high

(Stacy Yurishcheva/Emerald)
NewsSports

Former UO Football player Fred Quillan dies

Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator Brady Hoke keeps an eye on his players during warmups. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the UC Davis Aggies for the season opener at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 3, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)
FootballSports

Hoke wants to see Ducks’ run defense improve against Nebraska