Washington Huskies Midfielder Shaye Villanueva (28) and Oregon Ducks Midfielder Abby Morrow (6) jump to the head the ball. The Oregon Women's Soccer team play the University of Washington at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore on Nov. 1, 2015. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Women’s soccer bounces back after first loss of the season, beats Cal State Fullerton

The Oregon women’s soccer team split their road trip this weekend with a loss on Friday and a 1-0 win on Sunday against a 3-4-0 Cal State Fullerton team at Titans stadium. The Ducks now have a 6-1-1 record.

Sophomore Bayley Bruner scored the lone goal in the 43rd minute of the match, with assists from redshirt junior Shaylee Miner and sophomore Sofia Chambers. The goal came on Bruner’s first shot on goal of the season.

The Ducks finished with 11 shots, completed by Chambers, Bruner, freshman Jessica Yu, sophomore Marissa Everett, juniors Abby Morrow and Miranda Schulz, and senior Marlo Sweatman. The Titans finished with seven shots.

“I’m happy with the great response from our team,” Oregon head coach Kat Mertz told GoDucks. “Overall, it was a tactical battle in the first half and Fullerton did a good job containing our offense. In the second half, we were able to be a little more dangerous.”

This is the fourth recorded shutout for goalkeepers Halla Hinriksdottir and Katelyn Carter this season. Hinriksdottir earned the win, making her individual record 2-0-0. She made one save Sunday evening against the Titans’ only shot on goal.

Not even half way into the season, the Ducks have already matched their goal total from their entire 2015 season at 15 goals.

“We’re looking forward to coming back home to protect Papé Field for some Monday night futbol,” Mertz said.

The Ducks only have one more game of non-conference play before they travel to Stanford on Sep. 24 to begin battling Pac-12 opponents. Stanford currently has a 6-0-1 record, suggesting that it will be a great match-up. On Sep 19, Oregon will take on University of Portland at Papé Field at 6 p.m.

Follow Alexa Chedid on Twitter @alexachedid18

Comments