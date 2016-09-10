Oregon Ducks wide receiver Devon Allen (13) walks with the ball during warm ups. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 10, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Rapid Reaction: Oregon defeats Virginia 44-26

The No. 24 Ducks defeated Virginia 44-26 at Autzen Stadium on Saturday night.

The Ducks got off to a slow start offensively in the first quarter, but kicked it up a notch in the second quarter and finished off the half leading 30-6. The second half, the Ducks were all about big plays. Olympian Devon Allen started off scoring with a 77-yard touchdown run, followed by an 85-yard run by Royce Freeman.

After not surpassing 100 yards rushing last week against U.C. Davis, Freeman not only reached 100 rushing yards, but surpassed that, rushing for 207 yards. Freeman is now third in Oregon history for career rushing yards, passing Derek Loville.

Key plays:

— Freeman’s rushing touchdown with seven minutes left in the first quarter. The Ducks went for two but were unable to convert. It put the Ducks on top of Virginia 6-0 after two scoreless drives.

— In Virginia’s second drive of the game, running back Albert Reid rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown to tie the game up. Virginia was unsuccessful in the point after.

— Just after Virginia scored its first touchdown, Charles Nelson answered with a 43-yard kickoff return. This put Oregon in a great position to score and was Nelson’s best return of the first half.

— Tony Brooks-James scored with 3:28 left in the first quarter to put the Ducks up by seven. It was Brooks-James’ second touchdown of the season.

— Prukop pass complete to Pharaoh Brown. It was Brown’s first touchdown of the year and gave Oregon a 27-6 lead with three minutes left in the half.

— Devon Allen was able to show his Olympic speed with a 77-yard touchdown pass from Prukop with 8:53 to go in the third quarter. This touchdown gave the Ducks a 37-13 lead.

— Freeman continued his dominance in the second half with a career-long run of 85 yards for a touchdown. That touchdown put the Ducks up 44-13 with 5:25 left in the third quarter.

Key Stats:

Oregon passing:

Dakota Prukop — 21-for-31 for 331 yards and three touchdowns

Virginia passing:

K. Benkert — 20-for-39 for 193 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions

Oregon rushing:

Royce Freeman — 21 attempts for 207 yards and two touchdowns

Kani Benoit — seven attempts for 28 yards

Virginia rushing:

Albert Reid — 15 attempts for 126 yards and one touchdown

Taquan Mizzell — 10 attempts for 48 yards and one touchdown

Oregon receiving:

Devon Allen — four receptions for 141 yards and one touchdown

Darren Carrington — four receptions for 59 yards

Pharaoh Brown — five receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown

Virginia Receiving:

Doni Dowling — four receptions for 54 yards

Keon Johnson — six receptions for 40 yards and one touchdown

Oregon total offense:

632 yards and no turnovers

Virginia total offense:

374 yards and two turnovers

