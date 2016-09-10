FootballMultimediaPhotoSportSports

Photos: No. 24 Oregon leads Virginia at halftime, 30-6

September 10, 2016 at 9:31 pm
Oregon players run out onto the field. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 9, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks defensive back Tyree Robinson (2) jumps into the stands after running out onto the stadium. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 9, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide reciever Devon Allen (13) catches a deep pass over Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Juan Thornhill (21). The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 9, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jalen Brown (15) catches the ball in the end zone during the first half. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 9, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks tight end Pharaoh Brown (85) high fives Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Brady Aiello after a touchdown. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 9, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks running back Tony Brooks-James (20) gives the ball to the referee after scoring a rushing touchdown. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 9, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dwayne Stanford (88) is lifted up after a touchdown. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 9, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dakota Prukop (9) throws downfield. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 9, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks running back Taj Griffin (5) dodges a Virginia player. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 9, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Brenden Schooler (43) celebrates after catching an interception.The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 9, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide reciever Darren Carrington (7) stiff arms Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Juan Thornhill. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 9, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Devon Allen (13) hold the ball up after a catch for a first down. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 9, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dakota Prukop (9) checks the defensive coverage with offensive lineman Jake Hanson (55). The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 9, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich motions to the refs. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 9, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks wide reciever Devon Allen (13) fights for leverage against Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Juan Thornhill (21). The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 9, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald.)

Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21) is stopped by a hoard of Virginia Cavaliers defenders. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 9, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks defensive back Reggie Daniels (8) and linebacker Troy Dye (35) bring down Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Olamide Zachheaus (33). The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 9, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Virginia Cavaliers running back Albert Reid (2) runs over Oregon Ducks defensive back Reggie Daniels (8) for a touchdown. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 9, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21) is lifted up by Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (73) after a touchdown. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 9, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (20) runs threw a tackle from Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Zach Bradshaw (51). The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 9, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

