Oregon Ducks quarterback Dakota Prukop (9) hands the ball off to Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21). The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the UC Davis Aggies for the season opener at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 3, 2016. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Players to watch: Freeman, Mizzell could play decisive roles in week 2 matchup

Two different teams with different styles will enter Autzen Stadium on Saturday night but only one will leave with a win.

The Ducks will be looking to get to 2-0 and gain some momentum before next week’s showdown with Big-10 power Nebraska. Meanwhile, Virginia is looking to notch its first win under new head coach Bronco Mendenhall and give the ACC a big-time victory over a Power Five conference.

Here are the players who will affect the outcome of the game.

OREGON

Royce Freeman, Junior, RB: The Ducks should have two things on their offensive mind this week: faster tempo and giving the ball to Royce Freeman. “Rolls Royce” Freeman was given the ball 11 times last week, and considering he’s the star of Oregon’s offense, 11 times is nowhere near enough. He did average 7.9 yards per carry with two scores last week. Freeman is one of the top running backs in the nation, and he combines speed with power to be effective. The Cavaliers gave up 187 rushing yards last week, so expect Freeman to have a big day and start his Heisman campaign.

Jake Hanson, Redshirt Freshman, C: As the Ducks’ starting center, Hanson is key to Oregon’s offensive line. If the line can function as a singular unit and make the right reads, it allows the offense to play at a much faster pace, thus leading to more points and ultimately, a victory. Oregon quarterback Dakota Prukop said UC Davis came at Oregon with a lot of blitzes last week, which slowed down the tempo. Expect Virginia to bring pressure so Hanson will have to make the right reads and calls.

Tyree Robinson, Redshirt Junior, S: Robinson is the key to Oregon’s pass defense. He’s the undisputed leader of the secondary and in charge of making sure his teammates are on the same page and in the right spots. The Ducks had breakdowns in the secondary last week that led to several big plays for the Aggies. Virginia can sling it so Robinson is going to have to make sure the Ducks are ready to go if improvement is going to be seen.

VIRGINIA

Kurt Benkert, Junior, QB: Benkert needs a big day if the Cavaliers are going to pull off the upset. It’s that simple. It’s somewhat crazy to think you’ll stop Oregon’s offense completely so your best bet is to outscore them. If Benkert can stay under control and composed, sustaining drives with the correct reads, the Cavaliers will put a lot of pressure on the Oregon defense. Benkert throwing to nine different receivers last weekend shows he can spread the ball around and keep opposing defenses honest. A big day from Benkert could lead to the upset.

Micah Kiser, Junior, LB: Kiser was a one-man wrecking crew for the Virginia defense last week, leading the Cavaliers with 14 tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles. You can expect the Ducks to get Freeman going early and often so it will be up to Kiser to keep the 230-pound bruiser from running crazy. If Kiser can maintain gap control and contain Freeman, it’ll force Prukop to beat Virginia, and that’s what the Cavaliers want.

Taquan Mizzell, Senior, TB: Mizzell is an all-purpose player for the Cavaliers, rushing seven times and catching four passes last week. He is Virginia’s blend of speed and power and its best playmaker in open space. He can outrun linebackers and overpower defensive backs, so getting Mizzell as many touches as possible is a key for the Virginia offense. With Mizzell running and catching like crazy, the Cavs will have a chance to keep pace with Oregon’s offense.

