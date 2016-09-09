SportsWomen's Soccer

Ducks soccer loses first game of season to UC Irvine

September 9, 2016 at 10:32 pm
135


The Oregon soccer team lost its first game of the season on Friday night in Southern California, a 3-2 decision to UC Irvine.

Before Friday night, the Ducks (5-1-1) had their best start to a season since 1981.

“Tough ending to the game,” head coach Kat Mertz said in a release. “We learned a lot today though, which will only make us better. UC Irvine is a good team and overall, it was a good battle on both sides.”

Jayne Lydiatt helped the Ducks score first in the 23rd minute. Lydiatt’s third goal of the year came when the freshman rushed the goalie after the ball bounced around UC Irvine’s defenders.

The Anteaters leveled the score in the 39th minute. Noel Baham scored off double service from Kiana Palacio and Grayson Galbraith. Oregon’s Kyra Fawcett scored first for the Ducks after intermission, a goal in the 52nd minute. Her third goal of the year gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead.

UC Irvine quickly answered with a goal just two minutes later. The score came off a header by way of a free kick.

The Anteaters would soon score again. Sammie James, with her first goal of the season, lifted UC Irvine past Oregon in the closing minutes. The Ducks had six shots (two on goal) and UC Irvine had 14 shots (seven on goal).

True freshman goalie Katelyn Carter had four saves and now has a 4-1-1 record.

“Our two goals were great by Kyra and Jayne and I’m looking forward to seeing how we respond from this when we return on Sunday,” Mertz said in a release.

The Ducks round out their short road trip with a game against Cal State Fullerton on Sunday afternoon.

Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Ducks lose to No. 6 UC Irvine after an Anteaters strike late in the game
  2. Oregon women’s soccer falls to LSU 2-1 in first game of the season
  3. Oregon women’s soccer ties Portland State in season opener
  4. Women’s soccer remains undefeated, beats Stephen F. Austin
Previous post

Oregon volleyball cruises past No. 21 Illinois 3-0

Next post

Photos: No. 24 Oregon prepares for game against Virginia

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan covers Oregon women's basketball for the Emerald. He loves single-origin coffee. Reach him via email at [email protected]

Related Posts

Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich motions to the refs. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 10, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)
FootballSports

Kostecka: Outcome of Nebraska game could be a make-or-break moment for Oregon

16-1
FootballSports

Oregon’s offensive ensemble: Unselfishness is what keeps Ducks’ offense flying high

(Stacy Yurishcheva/Emerald)
NewsSports

Former UO Football player Fred Quillan dies

Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator Brady Hoke keeps an eye on his players during warmups. The No. 24 Oregon Ducks play the UC Davis Aggies for the season opener at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Sept. 3, 2016. (Eric Cech/Emerald)
FootballSports

Hoke wants to see Ducks’ run defense improve against Nebraska