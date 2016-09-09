Ducks bolster lineup with South Carolina transfer Alexis Mack

Another softball standout from Ohio is headed to Eugene.

Oregon softball and head coach Mike White announced in a news release on Friday the addition of South Carolina transfer Alexis Mack to the roster. Mack was interested in the Ducks during the high school recruiting process, picking the Gamecocks over Oregon and LSU.

The sophomore will be able to play immediately in 2017 and figures to bolster what will be a deep infield with returners Jenna Lilley, Nikki Udria and Lauren Lindvall all available.

Mack started 40 games and played in 54 for South Carolina during her first season of collegiate softball, batting .341, second-best on the roster. She scored 35 runs and stole 14 bases. She started 21 games as the designated player and 19 at second base.

She’s originally from Brecksville, Ohio, and played travel ball with current Ducks Lilley and freshman Miranda Elish. Mack had a prolific high school career and still owns school records for career batting (.591), on-base percentage (.633), runs (211), hits (249), triples (16) and stolen bases (234).

The Ducks will play eight games this fall at Jane Sanders Stadium during the first three October weekends. The games don’t require tickets, but video streaming and radio will not be available.

