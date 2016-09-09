Board of Trustees meets on Sept. 9 to discuss the tuition and fees setting process for 2017-2018. (Emily Olson/Emerald)

Board of Trustees meets, discusses tuition and fees setting process

The University of Oregon Board of Trustees met Friday to discuss the tuition and fees setting process, financial aids, cluster hiring and the Presidential Assessment Report.

The Tuition and Fees Advisory Board will be meeting at least five times from November to January, Provost Scott Coltrane said at the meeting. The board, led by VP for Finance and Administration Jamie Moffitt, includes members of faculty, staff and student representatives.

TFAB is setting out to educate students on the matter, Moffitt said. “It’s a complicated issue,” she said.

Trustee and UO alumnus Ann Curry suggested the committee have more interaction with students on the issue. She said TFAB should expand the timeline so that it can present the information to the campus community and let them think through all the items in order to provide meaningful feedback.

Last year TFAB came out with its recommendation of a 4.76 percent tuition increase for resident students and 4.46 percent for non-resident in late January after cancelling all the remaining meetings. That prompted a rally of more than 70 students, followed by an open forum in which students criticized administration for not listening to their feedback.

Coltrane said this year’s open forum will be hosted in mid-January, and tuition for 2017 will be decided in late February.

There are many uncertainties about the tuition for fiscal year 2017-2018 because of state funding, Coltrane added.

In response to UO President Michael Schill’s initiative to improve UO research, UO has hired 10 tenure-track faculty in energy and sustainable material, biology and psychology for the 2017 school year.

As for Schill, trustees said they were pleased with his first year, calling it “the honeymoon” at the meeting.

Board of Trustees Vice Chair Ginevra Ralph said the feedback has been “overwhelmingly positive.” Curry said the excitement on campus about the University’s progress “is the beginning of the renaissance period.”

Schill said the success was a group effort.

“We will continue to get better and better,” he said. “It’s a joint product, not just me.”

The board also listened to an update on UO Portland, which will be the location for the next Board of Trustees meeting in December.

