Pac-12 schedule released for men’s hoops

Oregon’s full season schedule is now set.

On Thursday, the Pac-12 conference revealed conference schedules for all 12 teams.

The Ducks open Pac-12 play hosting the Southern California schools. UCLA and USC will face the Ducks Dec. 28 and 30, respectively. Oregon then heads north, traveling to Seattle and Pullman for match-ups against Washington and Washington State, before hosting the first of two Civil War games against Oregon State.

After Oregon State, Oregon welcomes the Northern California schools — Cal and Stanford — on Jan. 19 and 21. The Ducks travel to Utah and Colorado next for the first part of their series against the Utes and Buffs.

Oregon then returns home to Eugene for its much anticipated and only games against the Arizona schools on Feb. 2 (ASU) and Feb. 4 (Arizona).

Oregon starts its second half of conference play Feb. 9-11 in Los Angeles for USC and UCLA before coming back up to Eugene to finish its series with Utah (Feb. 16) and Colorado (Feb. 19).

The final three games of conference play with be on the road for the Ducks starting with Cal (Feb. 22) and Stanford (Feb. 25) and ending with Oregon State on March 4.

Four days after conference play wraps up, the Pac-12 Tournament starts and runs untill March 11.

Oregon returned from Spain about a week ago and won’t play again until its exhibition against Northwest Christian on Nov. 7.

The preseason schedule is chalked full of tough opponents.

Oregon plays Baylor in Waco, Texas, on Nov. 15 and hosts Valparaiso on Nov. 17. Then it departs to Hawaii for the Maui Jim Invitational, opening the tournament against Georgetown. The Maui Jim features top-25 teams including North Carolina, Wisconsin and Connecticut.

After the Maui Jim, Oregon hosts Boise State (Nov. 28), Alabama (Dec. 11), Montana (Dec. 13), UNLV (Dec. 17) and Fresno State (Dec. 20) before they begin conference play on Dec. 28.

The UNLV game will be played at the Moda Center in Portland. Oregon lost to UNLV and Boise State during nonconference play last year.

Oregon will also be featured on either ESPNU, ESPN2 or ESPN at least 11 times throughout the year, not including the conference tournament or finale of the Maui Jim. Three of its games will be featured on Fox Sports 1 and one on FOX, while the rest will be televised by the Pac-12 Network.

The full schedule can be found here.

