Judge rules to not overturn suspension for UO student accused of sexual assault

A judge has ruled that the male University of Oregon student who was suspended for an alleged sexual assault on a female student will not be allowed back on campus fall term to finish his undergraduate degree, the Register-Guard reports.

Lane County Circuit Judge Josephine Mooney rejected the male student’s request to postpone the two-year suspension, saying the suspension would not leave him with “permanent harm.” She came to the decision after she weighed his interest in graduating against the interests of both his accuser and the university, Mooney said.

The judge also stated that her decision is for the safety of the student accuser, who has reportedly suffered from panic attacks, academic consequences and fear of seeing the male student.

The male student, who is identified by the pseudonym “John Doe” in court records, stated during Tuesday’s hearing that he was falsely accused of an off-campus sexual assault. He also stated that university officials gave him an unfair disciplinary hearing before banning him from campus for two years.

The male student said officials violated his right by adding new evidence, a “guilty text message,” after the closure of UO’s investigation and not allowing him sufficient time to respond.

Eugene attorney Lissa Casey, representing John Doe, said in court Thursday that he has already suffered consequences, including having his situation exposed and needing to hire lawyers to fight the suspension. She also said the decision allowing UO to enforce the suspension “only makes [the male student’s] damages in any future civil rights lawsuits that much higher.”

