News
Identifying discrimination part I: the student perspective
In an effort to better understand the challenges facing some minority students at University of Oregon, the Emerald interviewed students of color and faculty who have devoted their careers to addressing diversity and inclusion. Some students have used their experiences to reflect on their own biases and have taken steps …
Arts & Culture
Review: ‘Jackie’ wastes genuine talent on a toothless biopic
Pablo Larraín’s Jackie wants its audiences to think it has a lot on its mind. Featuring striking imagery and a series of adept performances, the story, which follows the titular Kennedy matriarch in the days immediately before and after the JFK assassination, takes a contemplative approach to the traditional biopic …
Sports
Oregon athletes to watch as Ducks prepare for indoor track season
The Oregon indoor track program sprung onto the scene in 2009 when Vin Lananna, then head coach, guided the men’s team to its first indoor NCAA title. From then on, Oregon has never been too far from the podium – the women’s team won six titles in the past seven …
Opinion
Marks: New Texas Privacy Act fights an old war
“It’s the right thing to do,” stated Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick at a press conference regarding the Texas Privacy Act. The legislation that discriminates against transgender people was introduced Jan. 5. Patrick, a conservative Christian, considers it a priority and an investment in the privacy and safety of Texans. The …