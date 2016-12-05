News
WR Tristen Wallace under investigation for criminal offense and student conduct code violation; LB Darrian Franklin also implicated
UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. — Athletic department spokesman Craig Pintens confirmed both Tristen Wallace and Darrian Franklin were suspended by former UO coach Mark Helfrich in October and remain suspended. Oregon wide receiver Tristen Wallace is under criminal investigation by the University of Oregon Police Department and is being investigated by UO …
Arts & Culture
Emerald Recommends: The best movies of 2016
The Emerald Recommends the best movies released in 2016. From low-brow comedies to hard hitting dramas, 2016 provided a wide-array of films. We have selected our favorites of the year — one list of solely superhero films included. A&C film critic Dana Alston’s top movies: 5. Hell Or High Water Chris Pine and …
Sports
Oregon men’s basketball takes down undefeated USC 84-61 to earn Dana Altman’s 700th win
Oregon forward Dillon Brooks made the game-winning shot against an undefeated team to stun the Matthew Knight Arena crowd on Wednesday. On Friday, he led the Ducks in a dominating fashion, despite the lack of an ESPN Top 10 play. Brooks paced Oregon (13-2, 2-0 Pac-12) in scoring with 28 points, going …
Opinion
Marks: Why straight allies are not part of the LGBTQIA+ community
There’s no denying it — the acronym for the queer community has gotten long. This has become a source of confusion for some people, especially those who aren’t part of the queer community. However, I find myself increasingly obligated to let people know that the “A” in LGBTQIA+ does not …