Identifying discrimination part I: the student perspective

January 9, 2017

In an effort to better understand the challenges facing some minority students at University of Oregon, the Emerald interviewed students of color and faculty who have devoted their careers to addressing diversity and inclusion. Some students have used their experiences to reflect on their own biases and have taken steps …

Sexual Assault reporting policy passes Senate, awaits Schill’s approval
January 9, 2017
UO cancels classes Monday, Jan 9
January 8, 2017
[Updated] Snowstorm not expected to interrupt UO classes
January 6, 2017
Q&A: David Archambault II, chairman of Standing Rock Reservation
January 5, 2017
WR Tristen Wallace under investigation for criminal offense and student conduct code violation; LB Darrian Franklin also implicated
December 23, 2016

Review: ‘Jackie’ wastes genuine talent on a toothless biopic

January 9, 2017

Pablo Larraín’s Jackie wants its audiences to think it has a lot on its mind. Featuring striking imagery and a series of adept performances, the story, which follows the titular Kennedy matriarch in the days immediately before and after the JFK assassination, takes a contemplative approach to the traditional biopic …

Winter art exhibitions to explore around Oregon
January 8, 2017
Gaming Week in Review: Diablo 20th Anniversary, Mass Effect: Andromeda in March 21, Steam Awards winners announced
January 7, 2017
Emerald Recommends: The best albums of 2016
January 6, 2017
Video: The New Year’s Eve Psychedelic Ball at WOW Hall
January 5, 2017
Emerald Recommends: The best songs of 2016
January 4, 2017

Oregon athletes to watch as Ducks prepare for indoor track season

January 9, 2017

The Oregon indoor track program sprung onto the scene in 2009 when Vin Lananna, then head coach, guided the men’s team to its first indoor NCAA title. From then on, Oregon has never been too far from the podium – the women’s team won six titles in the past seven …

Oregon found its groove during crucial month of December
January 9, 2017
Guard Jayde Woods commits to TCU after transferring from Oregon
January 8, 2017
Sabrina Ionescu’s buzzer-beater lifts Ducks over No. 20 Cal, 69-66
January 8, 2017
Oregon pulls away from Cougars in second half, extends winning streak to 13
January 7, 2017
Oregon women’s basketball looking for Pac-12 road win in tilt with No. 20 Cal
January 7, 2017

Marks: New Texas Privacy Act fights an old war

January 9, 2017

“It’s the right thing to do,” stated Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick at a press conference regarding the Texas Privacy Act. The legislation that discriminates against transgender people was introduced Jan. 5. Patrick, a conservative Christian, considers it a priority and an investment in the privacy and safety of Texans. The …

Sundberg: U.S. needs a more involved foreign policy
January 3, 2017
Marks: Why straight allies are not part of the LGBTQIA+ community
December 28, 2016
Guest Viewpoint: Proposing a shift in sexual assault policy
December 23, 2016
Souza: New budget increase hits everyone
December 18, 2016
Sundberg: Universities must diversify their ideas
December 14, 2016