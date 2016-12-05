News

WR Tristen Wallace under investigation for criminal offense and student conduct code violation; LB Darrian Franklin also implicated

December 23, 2016

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. — Athletic department spokesman Craig Pintens confirmed both Tristen Wallace and Darrian Franklin were suspended by former UO coach Mark Helfrich in October and remain suspended. Oregon wide receiver Tristen Wallace is under criminal investigation by the University of Oregon Police Department and is being investigated by UO …

Investigation concludes blackface costume violated university policy
December 22, 2016
Torrodney Prevot suspended two years from UO following ‘serious’ student conduct code violation
December 20, 2016
Trump offers cabinet position to former Oregon football player
December 13, 2016
Oregon governor’s budget released, higher education gets a small boost
December 6, 2016
UO files motion to dismiss third amended complaint in lawsuits filed by former Oregon basketball players
December 5, 2016

Emerald Recommends: The best movies of 2016

December 31, 2016

The Emerald Recommends the best movies released in 2016. From low-brow comedies to hard hitting dramas, 2016 provided a wide-array of films. We have selected our favorites of the year — one list of solely superhero films included. A&C film critic Dana Alston’s top movies: 5. Hell Or High Water Chris Pine and …

Preview: Eugene Musicians Against Sexual Violence host New Year’s Psychedelic Ball at WOW Hall
December 29, 2016
Emerald Recommends: The best concerts of 2016
December 28, 2016
Emerald Recommends: The best books of 2016
December 27, 2016
Emerald Recommends: The most disappointing releases of 2016
December 26, 2016
Emerald Recommends: Last minute gift ideas for your parents
December 23, 2016

Oregon men’s basketball takes down undefeated USC 84-61 to earn Dana Altman’s 700th win

December 30, 2016

Oregon forward Dillon Brooks made the game-winning shot against an undefeated team to stun the Matthew Knight Arena crowd on Wednesday. On Friday, he led the Ducks in a dominating fashion, despite the lack of an ESPN Top 10 play. Brooks paced Oregon (13-2, 2-0 Pac-12) in scoring with 28 points, going …

Ducks drop Pac-12 opener to No. 9 Washington, 99-77
December 30, 2016
Utah State football hires former Oregon QB coach David Yost as offensive coordinator
December 30, 2016
Guard Jayde Woods to transfer from Oregon women’s basketball team
December 30, 2016
Report: Oregon to hire USF running back coach Donte Pimpleton
December 30, 2016
Quick Hits: Men’s hoops survives UCLA and prepares for USC, women’s hoops begins conference play this weekend
December 30, 2016

Marks: Why straight allies are not part of the LGBTQIA+ community

December 28, 2016

There’s no denying it — the acronym for the queer community has gotten long. This has become a source of confusion for some people, especially those who aren’t part of the queer community. However, I find myself increasingly obligated to let people know that the “A” in LGBTQIA+ does not …

Guest Viewpoint: Proposing a shift in sexual assault policy
December 23, 2016
Souza: New budget increase hits everyone
December 18, 2016
Sundberg: Universities must diversify their ideas
December 14, 2016
Marks: Stop policing trans bodies
December 12, 2016
Guest Viewpoint: Find your platform for change
December 9, 2016